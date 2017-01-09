9 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Limpopo Education On Delivery of Learning and Teaching Support Material

The Department of Education has started with delivery of text book last year to make sure there is no disturbance when schools re-open.

MEC for Education Ishmael Kgetjepe emphasised that learning and teaching should start on the first day of schooling.

Delivery for stationary is expected to be complete before end of this week. The department is completing delivery of stationary in schools of Vhembe and Capricorn districts today while Mopani will receive the material tomorrow (Wednesday).

Issued by: Limpopo Education

