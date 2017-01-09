Rwanda: Nizigiyimana Snubs Rayon, Extends Contract With Gor

Former Rayon Sports skipper Karim 'Mckenzie' Nizigiyimana on Friday signed a contract extension with Kenyan side Gor Mahia, according to statement by the club.

The 27-year-old Burundi international penned a two-year-contract extension up to 2019 hence ending speculation that he was considering a return to the Azam Rwanda Premier league.

Rayon Sports had included his name on their Confederation Cup list submitted to CAF early this week, as a player they expected to sign this month.

The experienced right-back and goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch were among the five players, whose contracts had come to an end in December 2016, according to the statement.

"Gor Mahia is pleased to confirm that defender Karim Nizigiyimana and goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch have each extended their stay at the club for 2 years respectively," reads the statement.

The defender played a key role in Gor Mahia's wonderful unbeaten season having joined the club in January 2015 from Rayon Sports.