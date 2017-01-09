Kenya: New Chemelil Coach Juma Abdallah Urges Winning Mentality

Newly unveiled Chemelil Sugar head coach Juma Abdallah has called on his charges to develop a winning mentality if they are to fly high in the 2017 SportPesa Premier League.

Abdallah who formerly handled Thika United, Kenya Commercial Bank and Bidco was unveiled as the successor to Francis Baraza who decamped to Tusker as an assistant coach, and as he adjusts to life in his new work environment, the outspoken tactician has underlined his key to success.

"I want my players to understand my philosophy and I should understand them too. They must have a winning mentality if we are to do well," he said.

Abdallah had a remarkable season with KCB in 2013 guiding the bankers to their best ever finish in the Kenyan league clinching a fourth finish on 47 points, 13 adrift of then champions Gor Mahia and expectations will be high on him to better that feat.

"The training regime and tactics will have to change .It (the changes) are aimed at getting results. I have noticed some weak areas in training and they are things I will be working on," he said.

He, however, does not intend to make 'wholesale' changes in the playing unit noting that consistency is key in building on the team's impressive run last term.

"I will be bringing in two or three players at most. I need an experienced goalkeeper because we will be building our play from behind," he said, explaining that he wants to keep custodian Samuel 'Abawa' Odhiambo whose future at the club remains uncertain.

"I know his capabilities and I would want him to stay here. That (his future) is a matter that will have to be sorted," Abdallah said of the former Tusker shot-stopper, adding that the long term future of striker Jared Obwoge is also under the microscope.

The Brazil trained tactician beat seven other candidates to land the job and as he makes a return to the familiar territory that is the top flight football, he has earmarked a top three finish his target.

It will be a tough task that would require the best of skills and techniques and it remains to be unseen whether he will succeed in the new assignment.

His boss Robert Nyakundi has backed him to succeed. "Of the coaches we interviewed, he was the best. He has huge qualification and experience," said Nyakundi.

Abdallah is best known for grooming youngsters and Francis Kahata, Clifton Miheso and left back Sammy Mejja are some of the talents who have developed under him while at Thika.