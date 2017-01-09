9 January 2017

Zambia: Pres. Lungu Insists On 2021

By Peter Adamu

President Edgar Lungu has added flesh to his declaration that he will be available to contest the 2021 elections by saying the pronouncement was meant to give direction to the ruling Patriotic Front.

President Lungu left for Ghana on Friday in a whirlwind of debate over his eligibility for re-election after having stood for elections twice.

The Head of State said he wanted to calm anxieties in the ruling party over the candidate for the 2021 elections.

He said that he had done it early to avoid divisive speculation over who is going to contest under the ruling party.

President Lungu said that he would now focus on delivering the campaign promises.

He said that he also wanted to curtail schemes of some senior members igniting a succession plot.

President Lungu said declaring his intention to stand did not mean that he was going to impose himself on the country.

He said that he was only making it known that he was still available for adoption even in 2021.

"In fact, it is not time to worry about 2021 but I wanted to put this to rest because others were jostling and positioning themselves and bringing confusion in the party," he said

"You know very well people who have been going round the country positioning themselves for 2021 so I also added my voice to them that I am also available in case they didn't know. So should that offend anybody? No."

Some senior members notably Chishimba Kambwili has been building up their case for a possible look in 2012 on the PF ticket.

Kambwili has emerged as the symbol of dissent asserting his weight whilst picking on former MMD members as being not true green PF.

The Head of State has left Ghana for Zambia after having attended the inauguration of Ghanaian President Nana Akuffo Addo.

