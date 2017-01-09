9 January 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: UPND Scared to Lose to Pres. Lungu in 2021, Says Frank Bwalya

By Peter Adamu

Patriotic Front deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya says that the opposition United Party for National Development is scared by the prospect of President Edgar Lungu contesting the 2021 elections.

The UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka said that the party is not intimidated by the declaration that President Lungu will be on the ballot in 2021.

President Lungu has announced that he will be available to re-contest elections in 2021 as the constitution allows him.

Bwalya said that the UPND were not concerned about the constitutionality of the move but were just scared of facing a candidate that they have twice lost to in elections.

He said that the UPND could not stand seeing President Lungu on the ballot as had become their nightmare.

Bwalya said that the PF was happy with the announcement that President Lungu made as he had been the party's best choice for Presidency.

But Katuka said that it was strange that only six months into a five year term President Lungu was already talking about 2021.

He said that the UPND was not intimidated by the declaration by President Lungu to be on the ballot in 2021.

