Mulanje — Government has commended the Blantyre Synod of the CCAP Church for initiating projects that enhance education quality in the country.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano made the remarks on Saturday at St Andrews CCAP Mission Secondary School in Mulanje when he officially opened dormitories and a multipurpose hall at the school.

Dr Fabiano said construction of dormitories and a hall will enhance education quality as it relieves learners from traveling long distances hence making them concentrate on their studies.

He added that the church does not provide education to please government but that it has a role to assist it through provision of education to enable people learn to read and write.

"The church has been providing education even before the country's independence as most schools were owned by missions hence they have vast experience in education provision," explained Fabiano.

The minister then commended the South Minister Presbyterian Church of USA led by Rev. Dann Brooks Merry for providing long lasting projects that would improve quality of education in the country.

General Secretary for Blantyre Synod, Rev. Alex Maulana described the South Minister of USA as a partner who believes in life changing projects.

Maulana also applauded St Andrews CCAP church for being strategic in planning for long outstanding projects like that of improving education.

"Some churches plan for short lived projects but projects like these last longer," he said.

South Minister Presbyterian of USA provided 90 percent of the funding for the construction of the hostels and a multipurpose hall to the tune of 300, 000 US dollars.

The Presbyterian also did the same by providing 450, 000 US dollars for the construction of a secondary school which opened its doors in 2012.