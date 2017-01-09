Law Society of Malawi officials have described as not credible and independent the appointment of a commission of inquiry into the maizegate.

President of the Law Society of Malawi John Suzi Banda said the probe and prosecution should have been done by the prosecuting agencies, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) or the police.

"These state prosecuting agencies should be independent and be able to do that job," he said.

He said the commission of inquiry will not do a thorough job as the state prosecuting agencies would have done.

Reads MLS statement in part: "The society would like to reiterate its recent call on the authorities to make the deliberate effort to adequately capacitate appropriate law enforcement agencies and ensure that only the most capable, honest and patriotic Malawians are charged with the high responsibility of leading these institutions.

"Malawians' sustained trust in these institutions is dependent on these institutions and those that lead them exercising their functions independently without external interference, fear or favour."

The Malawi Law Society president also asked Admarc to withdraw the injunction slapped on Times Group on the issue.

"This issue also touches on freedoms. Freedomof expression and freedom of the press. People have a right to know what is going on in the maize procurement issue. The Daily Times should not be gagged," said Banda.

Civil Society groups also asked Admarc CEO Foster Mlumbe to withdraw the injunction.

Meanwhile, the CCAP Livingstonia Synod has asked President Peter Mutharika to halt the continued procurement of the Zambia maize until the outcome of the inquiry is known.

Zambia is yet to give Malawi 96, 000 metric tonnes out of the agreed 100000 metric tonnes of maize. Moses Mkandawire of Church and Society of the Synod said the halting of the coming of the maize would ensure smooth probe of the maize.

He said this will as well instil hope in Malawians who want transparency and accountability on the issue.

President Peter Mutharika on Sunday instituted a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the scam in which Admarc reportedly bought maize at K26 billion from the Zambian company and it is believed that Malawi could have saved about K9.5 billion if it had bought the grain directly from the Zambian government.

The use of a middleman, Kaloswe, is raising suspicion when Malawi government is on record to have said Chaponda was in discussion with the Zambian government over the maize deal, and at some point, engaged in discussions directly with Zambian President Edgar Lungu.

Both Chaponda and Mulumbe have denied any wrong doing in the alleged scam.

The commission is being chaired by former Chief Justice Anastazia Msosa, Solicitor General Janet Banda, auditor Isaac Kayira and Mike Chinoko.