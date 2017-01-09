Tanzania: Simba Ready to Face Yanga

Simba SC has declared their readiness to face any opponents in the ongoing Mapinduzi Cup tournament in Zanzibar. Simba Assistant Coach, Jackson Mayanja, declared his charges readiness soon after his side were held to a barren draw by Mapinduzi Cup defending champions Uganda's URA in a group A match at the Amaan Stadium on Thursday night.

The Ugandan tactician said despite the setback his team was ready to face any opponent in the tournament including their archrival Young Africans, who seem to be invincible in the tournament. Mayanja said in any competition you must be ready to face any opponent, so whoever comes their way they are ready to face him because they are in the same competition.

"Yanga and Azam are also in the Mapinduzi Cup like us, so we don't have any problem to face anyone ... we are ready to battle with any team," he said. Simba, who are at the top of group A with seven points, might either face Yanga or Azam FC in the semi-final stage.

The Msimbazi Reds sit top of Group A on seven points and will finish top if they beat Jang'ombe Boys in their last group encounter tomorrow. URA are second on the group on four points and they need to beat Taifa Jang'ombe tomorrow in the last group match to qualify into the semis.

Simba have not been convincing in the tournament despite winning two matches. They beat Taifa Jang'ombe 2-1 in the first match with goals from Muzamiru Yassin and Juma Luizio and the second match was that slim 1-0 victory over KVZ when Muzamiru scored the lone goal. They were then held by URA.

The result means, heading to their last group game, the tax collectors are in a must win situation against Taifa Jang'ombe.