Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Ladies Face Heartland in Hockey Opener

The only Tanzania hockey team at the Africa Cup of Club Championship (ACCC), the Dar es Salaam Ladies, is scheduled to open their campaign against Heartland Flicker of Nigeria tomorrow.

The nine-day tournament that has drawn together nine men's and ten women's teams from all over the continent is scheduled to start today to January 15th at City Park Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to the tournament fixtures sent to this paper by Secretary of Tanzania Hockey Association (THA) Kaushik Doshi, Exchequers Bank of Ghana and Ugandan Weatherhead are scheduled to kick off the tournament fixture in the men's category, before Sharkia of Egypt and El-Raufai Babes open women campaign today.

Doshi said that the team that departed Dar es Salaam to Nairobi on Wednesday by bus arrived safely in Kenya ready for the event.

He said that the squad that is made up by youthful players selected from various secondary schools and some few experienced players was in good shape ready for the kick off. The fixtures show that the local ladies are pooled in Group B alongside Ghana Police, Ghana Revenue Authority, Heartland Flicker of Nigeria and Wananchi of Uganda.

Group A consist of defending champion hosts Orange, Sharkia of Egypt, Weatherhead of Uganda, Sliders of Kenya also and El-Raufai babes of Nigeria.

Dar ladies second game will be against Ghana Revenue Authority on Monday before taking on Wananchi a day later and after Wednesday's rest, they will return in action on Thursday to challenge Ghana Police in their final group match. The tournament is being organised by Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) in collaboration with Africa Hockey Federation.

The Dar team trip to Nairobi was co-sponsored by Superdoll Trailer Manufacture and Nabaki Africa Co, while in Nairobi; Sikh Temple Nairobi will provide them meals, courtesy of Sikh Temple of Dar es Salaam.