9 January 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Former Governor Kure

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger State on the passing of former governor, Engr. Abdulkadir Kure.

President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina also commiserated with wife of the deceased, Senator Zaynab Kure and her children, all the Kure family and the Nupe people, on the unfortunate demise of their illustrious son.

The president joined them in mourning the two-term governor and vibrant political leader who was a great promoter of peaceful co-existence, development and the unity of the Nigerian state throughout his life.

President Buhari paid tribute to Engr. Kure's unselfish dedication to the progress of his state, symbolised by his selfless services to his community even after leaving office.

"The president prays that the Almighty Allah will receive Governor Kure's soul and comfort all who mourn him." Adesina said.

