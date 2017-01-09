7 January 2017

Uganda: Speaker Kadaga Assures Bunyoro On Land

By Godfrey Ssali

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has assured the people of Kibaale district that government is going to buy off land fromabsentee landlords to give it back to the people of Bunyoro.

"Am aware of the pain the people of Bunyoro are going through over land, so we are going to work fast and see that the land fund comes into place so that the people are saved from the issue of absentee land Lords," she said at a thanksgiving ceremony for Kibaale district Woman MP Noeline Basemera.

Kadaga revealed that many of the land owners do not stay in Bunyoro and have never even reached there yet they possess titles, making people of Bunyoro squatters on their land.

"We have had discussions with the Minister of Finance to see how we can get the land fund and we buy off the land so that the people of Bunyoro can rest and also get security of tenure," she said.

Kadaga also advised the people to be entrepreneurs since government had approved the construction of the road going to Kibaale.

"Government has approved your road, so please have something you can be able to sell instead of counting the number of cars that have passed," she said.

She added that people should also embrace government programs to enhance themselves from poverty.

"There are various government programs that you can embrace, programs like operation wealth creation, youth empowerment that can help you make money so that you become well off," she said.

She further request the Minister of finance Matia Kasaija to create a tree fund to increase the trees grown in Uganda.

"Every where I go I find sacks of charcoal by the road sides which means there many trees that are being cut. Therefore we need the tree fund to save our environment by growing more trees," said Kadaga

