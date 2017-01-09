LEGAL experts have said the class action lawsuit lodged in a US court against the German government for reparations over the OvaHerero and Nama genocide of 1904-1908 is likely to drag on for a long time.

The committees represented by Ovaherero Traditional Authority paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro and the Nama Traditional Authorities

Association chairperson, chief David Frederick, filed the case in the US Federal Court in New York last Thursday.

They are suing Germany using a 1789 US law - the Alien Tort Statute - which is usually invoked in human rights cases. The law allows US district courts to have jurisdiction over any civil action brought by an alien for a tort only, committed in violation of international treaties binding on the United States.

According to a press statement issued last week, the applicants argued that both Germany and Namibia were parties to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 13 September 2007.

The group seeks an order from the US court that would confer on them recognition as the lawful representatives of the Ovaherero and Nama peoples, and that they should be included in any negotiations between the Namibian and German governments in order to ensure that their minority, indigenous and human rights are properly protected.

In addition, the group argued that the Namibian government could not adequately or completely represent their interests, and those of thousands of Ovaherero and Nama peoples living outside the country.

Rukoro confirmed the lawsuit, saying they had decided on the class action route as they felt the Germans had been dragging their feet in dealing with the genocide matter.

"They have decided to put their heads in the sand, ostrich-style," Rukoro told The Namibian last Thursday.

Ombudsman John Walters told The Namibian yesterday that although he was not privy to the matter, he knows that such cases take a long time and tend to be very costly.

He also said that he does not think international relations between the two governments would be negatively affected by the legal action.

"They have what we call irreconcilable differences, and in such cases you always urge the parties to talk to each other," Walters said.

Lawyer Norman Tjombe yesterday said that whether the US Alien Tort Statute would apply to crimes and violations committed in another territory was a rather controversial legal issue.

"Most recently in 2013, the US Supreme Court declined to exercise jurisdiction by invoking the principle that there is a presumption against extraterritorial jurisdiction," he said.

Tjombe added that there was no doubt that granted a fair opportunity to be heard in a court of law, the claims would succeed.

According to Tjombe, it was just a matter of time before the German government would have to accept that what Imperial Germany did, amounted to genocide as defined by international law.

This was the second time that a Namibian group had approached a US court over the 1904-1908 genocide.

In 2001, the Ovaherero filed an ultimately unsuccessful lawsuit in a similar court, demanding reparations from the German government and Deutsche Bank.

The OvaHerero Traditional Authority's spokesperson, Bob Kandetu, yesterday told The Namibian that they apparently lost the first case on a technicality because the instructing lawyer was not a US citizen.