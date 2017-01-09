9 January 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Hailstorm, Heavy Rains Destroy Houses, Crops in Mchinji

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sarah Munthali

Mchinji — Heavy rains characterized by hailstorms have destroyed thousands of houses affecting 4,842 people while crops have been washed away in Traditional Authorities Zulu, Simphasi and Dambe in Mchinji.

Mchinji District Council Disaster Desk Officer Kingsley Chioko Banda said heavy rains which fell on 3rd to 4th January 2017 in Group Village Headman Kamwendo in Nseche, Chalilima, Kalimang'ombe, Kamwendo and Chaferamthengo villages in T/A Zulu have displaced 893 people and damaged 59 hectares of crops.

Banda said in Senior Chief Dambe and T/A Simphasiarea 449 hectares have been affected saying 77 people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment and only 10 were admitted.

"A total of 8,070 pupils have been affected by stormy rains as most of their school materials and blocks have been destroyed especially at Gandali CDSS, Kamwendo Model and Kamwendo TDC, some school blocks in six schools had their roofs blown off."Chioko Banda added.

Meanwhile the displaced people need food, shelter materials, blankets, kitchen utensils among other things.

According to the District Assessment Team, there have been fears of water borne disease outbreaks such as cholera due to poor sanitation as most toilets have collapsed.

Malawi

Law Society Says 'Maizegate' Inquiry Commission Not Credible

Law Society of Malawi officials have described as not credible and independent the appointment of a commission of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.