9 January 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Buses Overcharge Passengers, Again

By Marx Itamalo

SOME people travelling from the north of the country to different towns once again accused bus companies of overcharging them.

Those who spoke to The Namibian yesterday at the Oluno Shell service station at Ondangwa said they were being forced to pay N$300 to Windhoek, instead of the usual N$250.

The bus operators were said to be charging N$400 to Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, instead of N$270 and N$280, respectively.

One of those spoken to by The Namibian, Fillemon Lukas, said bus operators should not be allowed to overcharge.

"These guys are 'killing'people. They cannot charge people those prices while they know that people are broke. That is unfair," he charged.

Lukas added that bus operators also do not want to load people with children, because they take up space, as well as those with a lot of luggage.

He said that he had recorded the registration numbers of buses whose drivers were overcharging, and would hand them over to the police.

Another traveller, Tresia Nakale, said although people are being overcharged, they still get onto those buses because they have no choice.

"Most people are starting work tomorrow and need to arrive at their destinations today, which is why they just pay what they are being asked," she said, adding that she too would pay if she got a bus.

When The Namibian visited the Shell service station at Ondangwa yesterday, there were no buses, and about 300 people were waiting desperately.

"All the buses are gone and many people will sleep here," said another traveller, Selma Festus.

She was commuting with her two children.

At the Oshakati bus terminal, hundreds of stranded people also waited anxiously. Some told The Namibian that they had been at the terminal for about two days.

Leena Ngoloneya, from Onesi in the Omusati region, said she was there from 07h00. But by yesterday afternoon, she and many others had still to get transport.

However, she and a few others had had their names put on a list for a bus to Walvis Bay.

Ngoloneya said they were requested to pay N$300.

The Namibian could not get comment from Nabta by the time of going to print.

