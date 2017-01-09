Kasungu — After being entrusted with patrolling protected forests in the country, Malawi Defence Force (MDF) through its Kasungu's Engineers Battalion have taken another noble task of planting trees.

During the MDF Engineers Battalion tree planting exercise on Friday at their base in Kasungu, Major Desmond Sikelo who represented the Battalion's Commanding Officer said the soldiers will plant over 10 thousand trees this season.

"At the moment we want to plant 10 thousand trees, but as the season progresses we may plant even more trees,

"As patriotic Malawians planting trees is not something special but it is our duty to replenish the forests that have been depleted," said Major Sikelo who also said as soldiers they also need the trees for their training.

District Commissioner for Kasungu Rev. Moses Chimphepo thanked the soldiers for demonstrating that they can also help in increasing forest cover, he was however quick to say that there is need for care of the trees to survive.

"I really thank MDF for the exercise, as this has helped us increase forest cover by about 10 thousand trees. However, I want to encourage them to do more on caring of these trees so that they all grow to become big trees," said Chimphepo.

Currently the MDF in the country has been given the task of patrolling protected forests like Dzalanyama, Mulanje and Viphya.