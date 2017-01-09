Tanzania: Arusha Fears Wave of Baby Snatchers

Arusha — Maternity ward at Mount Meru Regional Hospital has become a risky place to expectant mothers because of the recent ghostly state where babies disappear.

"Cases of babies being snatched at the Hospital were among the issues of crime that the police in Arusha Region experienced throughout the year 2016," explained the Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Charles Mkumbo, during a press briefing over last year's incidences.

Commander Mkumbo explained that there have been 2,596 criminal cases reported and handled by the police in the previous year but the figure indicated a drop of 6.8 per cent in such incidences, which means there have been 383 less cases compared to 2015 when a total number of 2,979 incidences were reported.

Among those there were six incidences of babies being snatched from the maternity wards of Mount Meru Hospital, raising alarm because previously there had been no such incidences. Surprisingly though, armed robbery cases dropped to just 47 in the year 2016 from 56 in the previous year.

As it appeared, under the fifth phase government the crime was kept in check.

Also, according to the police log of the past twelve months, there was not a single incident of bank robbery in Arusha last year; but fights resulting from scramble for property were totally unheard of in 2016 the year which had zero cases, compared to the two incidences of that nature reported in the previous year of 2015. Crimes related to motorcycle riders, were 59 in the year 2016 compared to 188 in the previous year of 2015.