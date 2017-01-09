Nigeria: Eight Feared Dead, Score Injured As Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri

Maiduguri — At least 8 people have been killed and score injured when multiple explosions hit Maiduguri, the Borno state capital Sunday night, local source said. The Nigerian Police has confirmed the attacks.

According to a source, the first occurred at Muna garage area when a female bomber blew up herself while two other suspected insurgents with two AK47 attacked CJTF check point. The civilian JTF successfully killed the attackers.

"We killed the two attackers with AK47 raffles and female bombers killed self." The CJTF source disclosed.

Also, another two bombers stormed Kalleri ward and knocked at people's door to detonate their IEDs, killing at least five people.

Alhaji Mala, a resident told Daily Trust that " we lost three people in Kalleri last night to the bombers; they would knocked on the our doors when we open, they quickly grabbed people and detonated IEDs

The PPRO Borno Command DSP Victor Isuku confirmed the attacks.

"Preliminary info available is that the explosion occurred at Gariki Muna, which I understand is on the outskirt of town. Details will follow soonest please." DSP Victor wrote on a group Whatapps with newsmen.

An Army captain and five soldiers were killed Saturday evening in an evening attack launched by suspected Boko Haram militants on 27 Taskforce Brigade of the Nigeria Army in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

A military source told our correspondent, "Some of the soldiers have spent over 20 years in active service and the captain was posted recently to the Brigade before the terrorists struck and killed them."

He said casualty on the side of Boko Haram could not be ascertained because most of them fled with bullet wounds and many copses were seen scattered in the bush.

The Brigade Spokesman, Lt. George Okupe, said there was indeed an attack, except that he could not confirm the casualty figure as personnel were currently on the trail of the militants and details were not available.