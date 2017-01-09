9 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Shake Up At Malawi State House - Staff Redeployed Over Information Leak

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

President Peter Mutharika has made a shake up in state residences amid scare that the staff were at the centre of leaking information to the opposition and the media.

Lawford Palani, who was deputy chief of staff, second in command of State House after the powerful Peter Mukhito, has been removed from Kamuzu Palace.

The former Dedza district commissioner, who openly showed he was Democratic Progessive Party (DPP) stooge is yet to be redeployed in the civil service.

His removal comes barely days after the death of Madalitso Mazombwe, his secretary whom people said were very close.

Mazombwe is accused of information leakages at the State House. She was deemed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stooge because she was nee Dzanjalimodzi (of the MCP) and husband to to Joseph Mazombwe, brother to the wife of George Zulu, of Peoples Party.

Others who were affected by the shakeup include 14 security personnel who have since been redeployed in various police stations. Spokesperson for Mutharika, Mgeme Kalirani confirmed on Saturday of the shakeup.

"There have indeed been normal changes. These changes happen time to time. People are redeployed or deployed where they can work well, where their services are needed most. There is no permanent place at State House, even myself, I should be prepared to leave the place," he said.

Most senior officials at State House are from the Lhomwe Belt, the home of the Mutharika family.

Malawi

Law Society Says 'Maizegate' Inquiry Commission Not Credible

Law Society of Malawi officials have described as not credible and independent the appointment of a commission of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.