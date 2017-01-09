Dar es Salaam — Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has ordered a $67,000 (Sh147 million) reservation ticketing system from Turkey.

The system installation will help the company avoid irregularities in ticket sales and improve services to customers, according to ATCL managing director Ladislaus Matindi.

"We signed a contract with an Istanbul-based Hitit Solutions Company over the past two weeks to offer the service. Training on the use of technology has started."

He told The Citizen that the system was expected to become operational next month.

He hopes the technology will leverage in tracing what happens in ticket sales, hence providing no chance for irregularities as it used to be. Works, Transport and Communications minister Makame Mbarawa last year suspended ATCL finance manager Stephen Kasubi over the loss of Sh715 million associated with irregularities in ticket sales. Prof Mbarawa said Mr Kasubi allegedly fraudulently facilitated a Comoro-based travel agency -- Salama World Travel Agency -- access Sh715 million tickets against the law.

The law sets Sh15 million as the ceiling for the value of tickets that the company can give to a travel agent, and for which payment must be made before new ones are issued, according to the minister.

"We won't spare unscrupulous workers; we want loss in revenue associated from irregularities in ticket sales to be a thing of the past," said Mr Matindi.