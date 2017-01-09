Namibia: Rape Suspect On the Run

AFTER violently attacking and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on Saturday evening, an Ongwediva man who lives in the same complex fled the scene.

The man approached the teenager behind a water point, grabbed her arm, twisted it and beat her.

According to warrant officer Immanuel Lazarus, a police spokesperson, the rapist then undressed the girl and sexually assaulted her. He then ran away.

The incident took place at about 22h00 on Saturday, Lazarus said.

By yesterday afternoon, the man was still on the run.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old suspect is behind bars at Rundu after he allegedly raped a woman (50) on New Year's Eve.

Lazarus yesterday said the man allegedly entered the woman's room whilst she was asleep and raped her.

At Outapi, the lifeless body of a pensioner was found early in a well on the morning of 5 January.

The 68-year-old Wilhelmina Pondjamba allegedly went to a cuca shop in the area the previous evening.

She is suspected to have drowned, Lazarus said.

At Olunkavu village near Okahao, a young boy, Festus Timoteus (10), also drowned in a well in the area.

According to Lazarus, this incident took place on 6 January at about 15h00.

On 3 January, Aipinge Shifika (46) was hit and killed when was walking on the gravel road between Onesi and Epalela at about 21h30.

According to the police spokesperson, Shifika was hit by a silver Toyota Hilux double cab. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot. On 7 January, a 35-year-old man, Kondjeni Kaunahenda Iyambo, is alleged to have committed suicide in the Okahao area,

He was found hanging from a tree. No suicide note was left, Lazarus said.

On the same day, Tonata Shitilu also committed suicide in the Omusati region. The 34-year-old also did not leave behind a suicide note and his body was found hanging from a mopani tree at about 19h30.

Also in the Okahao area, whilst delivering a speech at a memorial service a week ago, 69-year-old Eino Kalola collapsed and died on the way to hospital, Lazarus said.