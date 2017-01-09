Uganda Should Push for Sustained Success

The sheer scale of Uganda's feats at the 2016 Glo-Caf Awards is astounding.

The success of goalkeepers when it comes to prizing excellence is unsurprisingly sparse.

Denis Onyango's capture of the African Inter-Club Player of the Year in the Nigerian chief city of Abuja was the first of its kind by a goalkeeper.

Icons such as Essam El-Hadary and Robert Kidiaba failed to scale such heights when, at the peak of their powers, they burned themselves into the consciousness of African football.

Goalkeepers always seem to be viewed through the narrow prism of second cousins.

Onyango delivered something of a jolting reminder on a memorable night for Ugandan football in Lagos that the aforesaid assumption is not quite set in stone.

While others hold that the selection of The Cranes as the National Team of the Year keeps a stark and undeniable injustice in the public eye, the feat should be roundly welcomed.

No doubt the award was couched in romance more than anything, with Uganda's Cinderella tale of snapping a nearly four-decade hoodoo sprinkling fairy dust.

Democratic Republic of Congo's runaway success at the 2016 African Nations Championship and attacking prowess in the 2017 Afcon finals (which yielded a dizzying 16 goals in six matches compared to Uganda's six in six) deserved better than just a commendation.

There will, however, be few complaints from the Ugandan quarters after The Cranes had a stellar 2016 thanks to Onyango's heroics between the sticks.

The key goal now is to ensure that 2016 does not go down in the annals as a fortunate stroke of serendipity for Uganda.

2017 has some big shoes to fill, but this should inspire The Cranes to push the envelope as opposed to rest on their laurels (which by the way is a very Ugandan thing to do).

The high pain threshold that Cranes fans have means that there will be little or no tears should performances drop off precipitously.

That said; the powers that be have to do everything remotely possible to ensure that a tail-off does not see the light of day.

History will judge them harshly if The Cranes turn out to be a metaphorical one-hit wonder. There are no two ways about it, The Cranes have got to learn how to sustain success.