South Africa: Four Killed in Crash On N3 in KZN Midlands

Four people were killed and 11 others injured on Monday morning when a minibus taxi overturned on the N3 near Balgowan in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, paramedics said.

"Paramedics went about assessing the patients and found that four people, three women and a man, had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the patients and they were declared dead on the scene," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Eleven other people were found on the scene, with injuries ranging from minor to critical. They were taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

According to Meiring, the taxi rolled and came to a stop in the emergency lane of the highway.

Several people were ejected from the vehicle as it rolled.

Local authorities were investigating the incident.

A number of traffic lanes on the N3 were closed as a result of the crash.

