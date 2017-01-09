Uganda: Oilers Seek Commanding Position Against Power

Kampala — That Betway Power refused to speak to the media following their 78-76 Game One loss to City Oilers seemed to indicate a sense of loss that could have been avoided.

The five-time champions had competed admirably throughout the game, clawing back from a 13-point deficit and holding a brief 72-71 lead with under two minutes on the clock in the final period before that self-implosion.

That fight will be needed for today's Game Two also at the Lugogo MTN Arena, for Power to level what already seems like a long shot at a sixth title.

They could also do with better decision making, too. Trailing 75-74 with 27.5 seconds left on the clock, Michael Makiadi went for an ill-advised shot whose rebound was picked by Kami Kabange who passed to Landry Ndikumana to bury the advantage as Oilers engaged a 77-74 lead.

Statistics show

Makiadi finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds with Joseph Ikong adding a game high 27 and 10 boards for Power. But with 11 turnovers, the team could do with sharing the ball more.

Tonight, they will however be up against the quadruple-chasing Oilers team that can only get better after a relatively below-par performance from their star performers. Centre Kami Kabange finished with 10 points and seven rebounds while Jimmy Enabu, who seemed hampered by knee troubles finished with 16 points and five assists in 29 minutes.

Oilers' Jonah Otim, despite leading with a team high 20 points on a night he sank four from six shooting behind the arc reckons the team can only get better.

"The win gives us confidence because we wanted to put early pressure on our opponents," said Otim who was making his first appearance in the finals.

"We can play better and personally I feel I can get better."