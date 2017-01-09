Mozambique: Another Tanker Truck Burns in Moatize

Maputo — A tanker truck, containing an unspecified amount of fuel, caught fire on Wednesday morning in Nkondedze locality, in Moatize district, in the western Mozambican province of Tete.

According to the head of operations of the Tete Provincial Police Command, Pedro Banana, the truck was taking the fuel from the port of Beira to the Tete district of Angonia. The truck suffered severe damage, but nobody was killed or injured in the incident.

The authorities say that a short circuit caused a fire, which led to an explosion in the fuel tank. “The truck caught fire in the Mussakama region, at the cross roads between National Highway number seven (which continues to the border with Malawi), and the access road to Ulongue municipality”, said Banana.

This is the second incident in Moatize in involving a tanker truck that burst into flames. On 17 November, attempts to steal fuel from a tanker in the Moatize locality of Caphiridzange led to a fire and explosion in which 104 people died. Some of the injured are still undergoing treatment for severe burns in Tete provincial hospital.

Last week another tanker full of fuel was destroyed by fire in the port of Nacala, injuring three people and causing serious damage.