6 January 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Police Officer Assassinated in Central Maputo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — A man believed to be a member of the Criminal Investigation Police (PIC) was shot dead on Thursday night on 24th July Avenue, one of the main thoroughfares in central Maputo.

According to eye witnesses cited by the independent television station STV, the man was shot in the head at point blank range.

He was shot eight times, and two stray bullets hit two bystanders in a nearby snack bar. One of the injured was a taxi driver, and the second was a member of the dance group “Moz Four”.

STV said the police have promised to make a statement on the case later on Friday.

Mozambique

Severe Water Restrictions for Maputo

The Maputo Regional Water Company (AdeM) has announced drastic restrictions in the water supply to the Greater Maputo… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.