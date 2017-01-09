Mozambique: Police Officer Assassinated in Central Maputo

Maputo — A man believed to be a member of the Criminal Investigation Police (PIC) was shot dead on Thursday night on 24th July Avenue, one of the main thoroughfares in central Maputo.

According to eye witnesses cited by the independent television station STV, the man was shot in the head at point blank range.

He was shot eight times, and two stray bullets hit two bystanders in a nearby snack bar. One of the injured was a taxi driver, and the second was a member of the dance group “Moz Four”.

STV said the police have promised to make a statement on the case later on Friday.