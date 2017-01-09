South Africa: Suspected Thief Drowns in Zoo Lake After Running Away From Cops

An alleged thief drowned in Zoo Lake, Parktown, on Monday morning after he escaped from police custody.

Captain Kay Makhubela said two men were arrested around 03:00 by security guards in Greenside, after they allegedly stole gate remote controls.

Police took them to the Parkview police station, where they were charged. However, one of them managed to escape from police custody.

It was not immediately clear how the 23-year-old man managed to escape.

Makhubela said police had given chase and that the man had fallen and injured his right leg and right hand.

He subsequently jumped into the lake.

"Police tried to talk to him to get him out and he refused and went deeper, where he drowned."

Police divers managed to retrieve the body around 08:00 on Monday.

