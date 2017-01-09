Uganda: Why Micho Was Right to Drop Muzamir Mutyaba

Photo: Daily Monitor

Dropping Muzamir Mutyaba from Uganda’s final Africa Cup of Nations party has seen The Cranes coach lose friends some say he badly needs.

It was the kind of decision that Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic thought did not need close and special examination.

Many fans and the sentinels of public interest as well have delivered a sweeping rebuke of the Serbian, opining that his team is in the grip of negative tactics.

It is conspicuous more than anything how Mutyaba's exclusion has plunged Uganda into new depths of rage with days left to the start of the Afcon finals. Many people your columnist interacted with hold that the KCCA FC midfielder would have been a whiff of fresh air in Uganda's chaotic uniformity of style.

While they could be right, it is also true that those giving vent to their emotions fiercely are simply being idealists. Micho is no idealist.

He is a coach of searing tactical ability who brings an incisive knowledge and affability to the job.

Useful in soothing fears, Mi-cho has always sported the hat of a realist.

And the reality is that we are close to achieving footballing parity with Egypt, Ghana and Mali as the devil is to accepting his status as a consummate liar.

Going into the 2017 Afcon finals, Uganda needs players who are not afraid to ooze graft.

Full package

That's not to say that Micho's midfield options are devoid of flair, finesse and grace.

Far from it! Seen with a neutral's eye, Micho's midfield options are strong, characterful, and, dare I say, skilful.

The problem - if you can call it that - with Mutyaba is that he is what Jose Mourinho loves to call a "luxury player."

And right now Uganda cannot quite afford the luxury of guaranteeing him game time.

Your columnist is a huge fan of Mutyaba. The brand of football he had played in the Uganda Premier League this season has been nothing short of spellbinding.

But while there's no doubt that his style is soft on the eye, it should not be lost upon us that the Africa Cup of Nations is a different kettle of fish altogether. Mutyaba would by all accounts be striding into a situation for which he is ill-prepared had he gotten the nod.

Luckily, the vastly talented midfielder has age on his side.

He will undoubtedly gain valuable experience playing in the 2017 Caf Champions League as he gradually gets a foot in The Cranes.