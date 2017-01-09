Uganda: Museveni Meets Rwenzururu Royal Family

Photo: Moris Mumbere/Daily Monitor

Rwenzururu King Charles Mumbere (in white tunic) arrives for the function (file photo).

Kampala — The royal family of the Rwenzururu Kingdom met President Museveni on Friday and begged him to release King Charles Wesley Mumbere. They also asked the President to "let by bygones be bygones" in the interest of peace in Rwenzori Sub-region.

The kingdom spokesperson, Mr Clarence Bwambale, confirmed the meeting at State House Entebbe, which discussed dialogue between the government and the kingdom, among other issues relating to the November 27, 2016 attack on the king's palace that left more than 100 people dead.

The omusinga (king), together with more than 150 of his subjects [royal guards] are currently on remand at various prisons on charges of treason, murder, terrorism and aggravated robbery, crimes allegedly committed in Kasese District late last year.

The State minister of Agriculture, who is also the chief prince of the kingdom, Mr Christopher Taban Kibanzanga, told Sunday Monitor that a number of people from the royal family, including former kingdom ministers, Rwenzururu veterans and royal guards met Mr Museveni at 8am and a number of issues were discussed.

"We met President Museveni and we discussed several issues pertaining the kingdom, the king in prison and his people, issues of peace in Rwenzori sub-region, reconciliations and co-existence and we are still continuing with the negotiations," Mr Kibanzanga said.

Other sources told Sunday Monitor that during the meeting, Mr Museveni listened a lot and advised the people of Rwenzori to be peaceful. The President made it clear to the royal family that he wants peace to be restored in the region and asked cultural leaders in the region to adhere to the law and their mandate.

The meeting was attended by the Rwenzururu queen, Nyabaghole Agnes Ithungu, queen mother Christine Biira, Princess Christine Kibanzanga and Prince William Kibanzanga, eight veterans led by their chairman , Mr Yorum Mulema, Mr Vincent Kapilongo and two royal guards.

They are expected to meet the President Museveni again tomorrow to continue with the negotiations.