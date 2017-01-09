Uganda: Day Two - Tough ACCC Fixtures for Ugandan Debutants

Kampala — Weatherhead men got their baptism of fire from Ghana's Exchequers in the Africa Cup of Club Championship 2016 hockey opener yesterday at City Park - Nairobi.

The Ugandan side lost 6-2, with consolation goals from Vincent Kasasa and Kenyan Lawrence Okongo but the cruelty of the fixture to first timers continues as they counter defending champions Eastern Company from Egypt today in what might be the last game for some of their players.

"Unfortunately Moses Tushabe and Peter Elolu have to travel back to Uganda for school as Makerere University reopened," Kasasa, who doubles as coach for the team, revealed claiming it will leave him short in midfield ahead of games with Wananchi and Kenya Police.

Familiar sides

Elsewhere, Wananchi Ladies, who played Ghana Revenue Authority yesterday take on last year's runners up Ghana Police, whose coach Patrick Taylor knows a thing or two about Ugandan hockey.

Taylor held a training session with perennial Ugandan participants Weatherhead Gazelles in Zambia in 2015 and noted that the side's physical levels, like it is wont to happen for most Ugandan sides, were wanting while they also suffered defensively.

While Taylor singled out Siddy Alum and Josefien de Ridder, who has since joined Wananchi, as the only Gazelles that excited him then, he is likely to find more energy in his opponents today who build their attacking approach from skill and quick slick short passes.

TODAY'S FIXTURES in NAIROBI

W: Ghana Police vs. Wananchi (UG),

12.45pm

M: Eastern vs. Weatherhead (UG),

5.15pm