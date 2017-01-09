Uganda: Final Bend for Nanji Kalidas Mehta Memorial Tournament

Kampala — Regular season form will count for nothing today when the four finest sides in the Nanji Kalidas Mehta Memorial Tournament lock horns for the big prize at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Afridi XI are overwhelming favourites after topping the charts with 24 points after a flawless record from their six round-robin phase fixtures.

But for them to carry the day's glittering trophy and Shs3m cash prize at stake, they will need their star man Irfan Khan Afridi and Lady Luck on their side as every side is itching to soil their record.

They take on a Keshwala side, who finished second with 16 points, that is not short of firepower and lively wires in the ranks.

KICC will curtain raise the day with a clash against MMK. Both sides finished the preliminary round with 12 points. But KICC captain Hanumant Katkar believes his side has a chance of making it to the finals.

"We have a long route to victory," said Katkar. "But we are going to take it one game at a time. We need three wins on the day." Damani, Cosmas and MTN are the other sides that took part in the tourney.

KNOCKOUT FIXTURES

VIRTUAL SEMIFINALS

KICC vs. MMK, 9am

Afridi vs. Keshwala, 11am

FINAL ROUND

Winners Game 1 vs. Looser Game

2, 1.30pm

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game

3, 3.45pm