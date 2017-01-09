9 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zambia: I'm Not Imposing Myself, Says Zambia Leader Lungu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zambian President Edgar Lungu says he has chosen to speak about his eligibility to stand in 2021 in order to give some form of direction to his ruling PF party.

According to Lusuka Times, Lungu maintained that he was not imposing himself but simply indicating his availability for candidature in 2021.

Lungu sparked an angry response from the opposition last week after he announced that he was prepared to stand for re-election.

"I am eligible to stand in 2021 and if you can go to the Constitutional Court and they will tell you I am eligible to stand in 2021... God willing and if people allow, I will stand," Lungu said.

Lungu said he felt it was the right time to state his position. He said he decided to announce his availability for the 2021 general elections because there were some members within the PF who had been causing confusion on the matter by going round the country positioning themselves for 2021.

But a prominent lawmaker said that Lungu was "ineligible for another term".

"Lungu does not qualify... We can't continue with a dictator, his police are killing people very day," United Party for National Development (UPND) lawmaker Douglas Syakalima, who is also an adviser to opposition leader Hakainde Hichileam was quoated as saying.

Lungu came into power in 2015 to complete president Michael Sata's five-year tenure after he (Sata) died in October 2014 - two years before completing his term.

Lungu was re-elected last August, narrowly beating Hichilema.

Source: News24

Zambia

Opposition Scared to Lose to Lungu in 2021 - Ruling Party

Patriotic Front deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya says that the opposition United Party for National Development is… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.