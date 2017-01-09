Uganda: Why Pig Breeds Matter in the Market

Photo: Daily Monitor

Pigs at a farm. The market for pork processing has grown significantly in Uganda (file photo).

analysis

Commercial piggery requires keeping pigs with known history of performance in daily weight gain, feed conversion, litter size, environment adaptability, temperament, meat quality, average daily gain and the possibility to pass them to future generations.

Market preference should also be one of the most important factors to consider when choosing a pig. Therefore careful choice of breeds is vital for a profitable business operation.

The continuity of profitable pig farming largely depends on the ability of farmers to reduce chances of inbreeding and implementation of sustainable genetic improvement plans.

There are several breeds of pigs in the world. Here are the available and more preferred in Uganda.

Large White: These are distinguished by their erect ears and slightly dished faces. They are long-bodied with excellent hams and fine white hair. Prolific, late maturing with good mothering ability and can be used for pork and bacon production. They are fairly hardy animals. Large white are found practically in all crossbreeding and rotational breeding programmes. Sows have an enviable reputation as dams and form the foundation of the classic F1 hybrid gilt. They are one of the favourite breeds in the country though have not been put to proper use due to lack of the art of pig breeding.

Landrace: It is a versatile breed performing well under good management. They are white in colour, have drooping ears and a straight snout. Sows produce and rear large litters of piglets with good daily gain and high lean meat content ideal for pork production.

Durocs: They are golden brown to black in colour with a thick coat and hard skin. They have small, slightly drooping ears. Traditionally, Durocs have been used as terminal sires (traits are quick growth, deep body, broad ham and shoulder). Its tenacity in looking after its young, combined with its docility between times, makes it an ideal candidate for an outdoor pig either as a sire or as a dam. Its succulent carcass and heavy muscling makes it a suitable pig for anything from light pork to heavy pig production.

Hampshire: The breed has been developed in US and is now one of the world's most important breeds. It is used extensively as the sire of cross-bred pigs for pork production. The Hampshire is very prolific. It produces an abundance of lean meat and has more meat than the Large White or Landrace. Hampshires have erect ears and black with a belt through the girth--a strip of white across the shoulders that cover the front legs around the body.

Camboroughs: They are a product of a cross-breeding system known as criss-crossing--an alternated use of boars of two or more breeds on the female stock produced in a herd. This distributes good characteristics from many different breed lines involved and these are related to meat fat distribution (carcass quality), disease resistance, larger litter size and others. The animal is usually white in colour but, in rare cases, may show characteristics of particular breeds involved in the criss-crossing. The breed is preferred by many Ugandans.

Generally, the prices cut across all these breeds depending on age: Two months (Shs150,000) three months (Shs300,000) four months (Shs400,000) five months (Shs500,000) six months (Shs600,000) pregnant sows and boars ready to serve (Shs900,000).

Principles of pig breeding

The main objective in the selection of a breeding pig is to produce large number of litters of fast-growing pigs, which are capable of being fattened to marketable weight at the age of six months that is 90 to 120 kilogrammes with fair distribution of meat and fat on slaughter.

While selecting a pig for breeding, the principle considerations are:

Type of appearance; Before selection, one should have a clear picture of the appearance of desirable type of pig for breeding and this includes general form and conformation and breed type, size or weight for age, strength of feet and legs, development of high priced regions, that is, the back and loin, teat development and performance ability.

Performance ability: Productive ability of a gilt or sow is an important factor in its selection. Sows with higher litter number and weight should be selected.

A good to excellent level of performance for a gilt first litter is eight or more piglets and, in the case of sow, not less than 10 piglets.

Pedigree; Pigs should be selected from a herd, which has a good pedigree record. These pedigree records provide us with all kinds of information like birth, number of animals in each of the several generations name of the breeder, etc. Selecting pigs from farms where record keeping is poor must be avoided.

Transmitting ability or prepotency, an important test of a boar, gilt or sow as a breeding animal is how well it transmits good characters to its offspring.

A gilt or sow that transmits desired characters to her offspring in a steady manner is said to be highly pre-potent. If a gilt or sow possesses a dominant nature in most of the important genetic traits, such an animal should be selected.

Note: This can only be properly analysed when proper farm records are available.

Health, the boar, gilt or sow selected should be healthy; the farm must be implementing proper bio-security and not located in an area under quarantine. The farm environment must be ideal for survival of a normal animal.