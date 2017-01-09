Uganda: Operation Wealth Creation Must Involve Science

opinion

Farmers across the country should salute the female Members of Parliament who visited the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) Namulonge as reported in the Crop Biotech Update (published December 21, 2016).

Under their umbrella body, Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA), they went to Namulonge mainly to learn more about genetic engineering (and GMOs) and to find out what achievements have been made by the scientists against one of the most deadly crop diseases, Cassava Brown Streak Disease, which has crippled the country's food production for the last 70 years.

They were also concerned that the National Biotechnology and Biosafety Bill 2012 has taken too long to be passed into law due to controversy in the public space yet GMO technology can boost food production in Uganda.

It was an opportunity for them to learn from the scientists about biotechnology and biosafety and why there is need to pass the Bill into law to regulate biotechnology products that are developed here or imported into the country.

Engage with research

UWOPA Executive Member Margaret Baba Diri said: "As women, we are the producers of food and we are concerned that it is taking long to pass the Bill because of all the controversy. As women we need to be able to produce food for our families and we want to access improved crops that are pest and disease resistant but also do well in drought.

We have come to Namulonge to get the truth so that we can support the Bill from an informed position."

She lashed out at fellow parliamentarians for failing to give their constituents the right information about GM technology because they refuse to engage with the researchers and learn about how it can empower the farmers.

Any serious examination of our present food production challenges rotates around drought and chemically incurable crop diseases. They slow down the progress of such programmes as Operation Wealth Creation (OWC).

It is therefore surprising that we are undecided about accepting a technology that has the potential to reduce the challenges, boost agricultural production, and accelerate economic growth.