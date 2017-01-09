8 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Heathens Gobble Kobs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Kampala — Hima Cement Heathens turned on the style in the second half to beat Betway Kobs 33-17 and stretch their lead at the Nile Special Rugby Premier League summit to nine on Friday.

Down 13-17 at halftime on their Kyadondo turf, Heathens kept Kobs scoreless for 40 minutes to move to 37 points, nine more than their archrivals, and edge to closer to reclaiming the title.

Young scrum-half Aaron Ofoyiroth kicked 18 points, including three conversions and four penalties.

Tries from Michael Wokorach, Vincent Mose and Philip Wokorach finished the job as the league returned from the Christmas break.

Referee David Kirabira had an average evening as Mose's try came off Faisal Gamma knocking the ball forward while in full flight with the scorer picking the ball in mid-air.

Kobs scored through Adnan Mutebi and Ramathan Govule's try, both converted by Joseph Aredo who also kicked a penalty.

Their interim coach Edmond Tumusiime introduced himself but it was too late. "I was feeling confident," the impressive Ofoyiroth said. "In the second half, we knew we could push them back a bit," substitute Philip Wokorach added. On a hard surface due to the recent hot weather, the sluggish crowd must have initially felt they had been duped as both sides struggled for most of the first half. Aredo fluffed a close in the second minute.

Govule's try soon after gave Kobs minor control with Heathens in slumber. Ofoyiroth's first two penalties trimmed the deficit to four as Heathens piled on the pressure. Despite Mutebi touching down and Aredo converting, Michael Wokorach's try kept the hosts close.

That was the last Kobs saw of the game. Heathens had the luxury of calling on Rugby Cranes 7s star Philip Wokorach from the bench while Tumusiime had little beyond himself. "I can't explain what happened in that second half. Of course we made mistakes," an angry Tumusiime said. "But, we are not out of it yet. There is a surprise on the way." Here, Heathens only missed the bonus point.

Uganda

Kasese Killings - ICC, Museveni in Showdown?

Uganda's frosty relations with the International Criminal Court could take a turn for the worse after The Hague court… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.