Uganda: Heathens Gobble Kobs

Kampala — Hima Cement Heathens turned on the style in the second half to beat Betway Kobs 33-17 and stretch their lead at the Nile Special Rugby Premier League summit to nine on Friday.

Down 13-17 at halftime on their Kyadondo turf, Heathens kept Kobs scoreless for 40 minutes to move to 37 points, nine more than their archrivals, and edge to closer to reclaiming the title.

Young scrum-half Aaron Ofoyiroth kicked 18 points, including three conversions and four penalties.

Tries from Michael Wokorach, Vincent Mose and Philip Wokorach finished the job as the league returned from the Christmas break.

Referee David Kirabira had an average evening as Mose's try came off Faisal Gamma knocking the ball forward while in full flight with the scorer picking the ball in mid-air.

Kobs scored through Adnan Mutebi and Ramathan Govule's try, both converted by Joseph Aredo who also kicked a penalty.

Their interim coach Edmond Tumusiime introduced himself but it was too late. "I was feeling confident," the impressive Ofoyiroth said. "In the second half, we knew we could push them back a bit," substitute Philip Wokorach added. On a hard surface due to the recent hot weather, the sluggish crowd must have initially felt they had been duped as both sides struggled for most of the first half. Aredo fluffed a close in the second minute.

Govule's try soon after gave Kobs minor control with Heathens in slumber. Ofoyiroth's first two penalties trimmed the deficit to four as Heathens piled on the pressure. Despite Mutebi touching down and Aredo converting, Michael Wokorach's try kept the hosts close.

That was the last Kobs saw of the game. Heathens had the luxury of calling on Rugby Cranes 7s star Philip Wokorach from the bench while Tumusiime had little beyond himself. "I can't explain what happened in that second half. Of course we made mistakes," an angry Tumusiime said. "But, we are not out of it yet. There is a surprise on the way." Here, Heathens only missed the bonus point.