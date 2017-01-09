A teacher at Kigezi High School, in Kabale Town, Robert Nsabimana has embarked on commercial farming as a way of practising what he preaches.

He chose growing passion fruits with an aim of setting up an income generating activity. The other intention was to use it as a demonstration farm for his students and farmers in the Kigezi region.

Nsabimana has been teaching Agriculture as a subject in secondary schools since 1994. He started passion fruit growing in February last year with 80 plants from which he now harvests an average of 50kgs per week. In a month, this ranges from Shs600,000 to Shs800,000 as each kilo goes for Shs4,000. This translates to between Shs7.2m-Shs9.6m a year.

He says he initially tried rearing poultry but the returns were not convincing as it requires a lot of money and time to manage. He thus switched to passion fruits when things could not add up.

"I observed that with a garden of 80 passion fruit plants, there are better returns compared to 500 chickens in a poultry farm. Over 80 per cent of the requirements for passion fruit are locally available unlike in poultry where almost everything is foreign and expensive," Nsabimana explains.

This is a case in point he cites. A day-old chick is bought at Shs3,000 while a passion fruit seedling is sold at Shs500. The cost of raising one day old chick up to the time of laying eggs is about 20 times that of raising a passion fruit to begin harvesting.

"I am happy with passion fruit growing because I also use it for practical lessons for my students and the farmers who come to learn," he adds. "Passion fruit growing is a better enterprise because it has ready market locally."

Outreach

Nsabimana says teaching agriculture has introduced him to farming not only for side income but also practising what he teaches.

And that is why he offered his passion fruit garden as a demonstration for all farmers.

"So far, I have trained church leaders and local famers under the Operation Wealth Creation programme on successful passion fruit growing."

Rev Christopher Tugumehabwe, the coordinator of Good Samaritan Funds at Kigezi Diocese and a lecturer at Bishop Barham University, is in praise of Nsabimana's passion fruit plantation.

He says it has been helpful to the clergy on field work as it is where they go to learn farming methods.

Care and management

He buys used fishing nets which he lays on wooden frames as supports for the passion fruit stems to grow for better yields.

He also uses humanure, which is processed from National Water and Sewerage lagoons. He buys a lorryful at Shs50,000.

"I place used mineral water [PET] bottles filled with water and fertilisers at every plant. This works as drip irrigation to enable the plants survive the dry season," Nsabimana points out.

He says he has managed passion fruit farming because it does not affect his daily routine of teaching as it is not labour intensive.

Thefts of the ripe fruits and birds that destroy flowers are the main challenges he faces.