Uganda: Kampala, Jinja Town Residents Breathing Themselves to the Grave

Kampala — For several years now, Flora Nantume, who operates a kiosk on the Kampala-Jinja highway, has suffered persistent flu and cough because of the contaminated air in the city.

"I got tired of treating the cough and flu because I cannot stop the dust from blowing over into my shop," Nantume says, adding that she only worries for her two children of three and six years.

Nantume, just like thousands of Kampala City dwellers, are oblivious of the contamination in the dust and fumes generated by vehicles, bad roads, poor drainage and poor disposal of waste, among others.

In a September 2016 report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) ranks Kampala as one of the most polluted cities on the African continent after Kaduna in northern Nigeria.

Dubbed: "Ambient air pollution: Global assessment of exposure and burden of the disease", the report cites air pollution as the biggest environment risk to health, contributing to one in every nine deaths annually.

The WHO report, whose database covers more than 3,000 cities across the world, also indicates that nearly eight million people die of air pollution globally every year.

For Uganda, the report indicates that 8,000 people die annually due to conditions and diseases linked to ambient or outdoor air pollution.

This coincides with a recent study conducted by scientists at the Department of Medicine at the Makerere University College of Health Sciences in collaboration with other foreign universities.

Titled: "The state of ambient air quality in two Ugandan cities: A pilot cross-sectional spatial assessment," the report, for its findings, mapped out the most and less polluted areas around Kampala and Jinja.

It says Kampala city suburbs, including Nateete, Masaka Road, Rubaga, Mengo, Nansana, Najjanankumbi, Lusaze, Mutundwe and sections of Entebbe Road, have the worst air quality, whereas leafy city suburbs such as Kyanja, Kumabonga, Naguru, Kololo, Kiwatule, Mbuya, Nakasero and Muyenga, have better air quality.

Other areas with undesirable air quality were cited as Kampala Industrial Area, Lungujja, Kulabimbiro, and Kawala-Bwaise road.

Conducted between June 30 and July 27, 2014, using real-time aerosol monitor DUSTTRACK II-8530 at 18 sites (15 in Kampala and 3 in Jinja), the study measured the concentration of particulate matter, one of the pollutants, in the air.

Particulate matter refers to the microscopic solid or liquid matter suspended in the earth's atmosphere.

Dr Bruce J. Kirenga, the lead investigator, says particulate matter are basically particles in the air which are less than a 10 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) but once breathed, they can cause inflammation in the major organs of the body like lungs, heart, brain and blood.

"The particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter are very dangerous as they can penetrate deep into tissues," he says.

The WHO recommends an annual mean of particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 microns of less than 10 µg/m3 and a 24-hour mean of 25 µg/m3.

According to the Dr Kirenga study, Kampala's stood at 138.6 micrograms per cubic metre, higher than Jinja at 99.3 micrograms per cubic metre.

The findings of the study demonstrate presence of high particulate matter concentrations and low gas phase air pollutant levels in Kampala and Jinja between June 30 and July 17, 2014.

"The observed mean particulate matter concentration of 132.1 micrograms per cubic metre (5.3-fold above the limit defined by WHO) across all monitoring sites in the currents study is comparable with the mean particulate matter concentration of 104.9 micrograms per cubic metre described in an earlier single site pilot study from a district in Kampala," reads part of the report.

As far as the gases are concerned, nitrogen dioxide pollution levels were highest around the industrial areas, at 156 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by residential areas with unpaved roads (152.6 micrograms per cubic metre) and commercial land use areas (129.4 micrograms per cubic metre).

High commercial activities such as trading; small-scale manufacturing and high traffic characterised most of the areas mapped out during the study. The air samples were picked using diffusion tubes tied around poles at the various sites.

Dr Kirenga, who doubles as the director of the Lung Institute at Mulago, says air quality varies depending on weather conditions and times of the day, citing dusty conditions during a dry season and during night.

Explaining the health burden, Dr Kirenga says people with already existing heart and respiratory conditions like asthma are most at risk of air pollution.

"If you already have a heart disease, [or] a lung disease, then pollution will affect you more. The second groups of people are the children," he adds.

"Children are more affected due to many reasons; they need a lot of air because they breathe very fast, and their lungs are not mature to have strong immunity," Dr Kirenga explains.

He says results of a yet-to-be published study on the effects of air pollution on lungs reveals that children living in Buwenge Sub-county in Jinja District have better lungs compared to their counterparts in Kampala.

"The findings of this study, although not yet reviewed, indicate that rural children have better lungs compared to urban children and we think this is due to air quality, which is damaging the children's lungs slowly by slowly," he says.

Unlike Jinja, which is an industrial town, the scientist says other places like Mbarara or Kabale may have better air quality.

He observes that the greyish appearance in the sky in Kampala is normally a composition of particles and the same applies to smoke from home kitchens.

Air samples taken to the United States by the team for analysis indicted that most of the air pollution was dust picked from Kampala suburbs.

"There must be deliberate efforts to clean up air by reducing traffic emissions, stop open burning of waste/garbage and pave all roads on top of building air quality monitoring equipment," he says.

The WHO report indicates 94 per cent of deaths are due to non-communicable diseases - notably cardiovascular diseases, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer.