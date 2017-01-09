Tanzanian Youth for Regional Tennis Tourney in Nairobi

A total of nine young tennis players are expected to represent Tanzania in the forthcoming 2017 East African Junior Individual Tennis Championship, scheduled for Nairobi, Kenya, from January 11th to 20th, this year.

According to the national tennis team coach, Nicholas Leringa, the nine players come from Arusha, Morogoro and the Coast regions. He said the event is being organised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in collaboration with the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT).

The regional youth tennis competition will involve teams of players aged between 14 and 16 years for both the boys' and girls' categories and Tanzania intends to field young people from various schools in the four aforementioned regions, with most of them coming from Arusha.

When it comes to the older boys' team for players aged 16 years, Tanzania is to be represented by Hassan Khamis Yambi and Yusuph Laurence Mkubwa both from the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) Tennis Club and Seif Hassan Mussa from Morogoro Club.

For some reason, however, according to Leringa of the Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC), Tanzania will not have any girls to play in the Under-16 category because as far as he is concerned, there was none available for recruitment.

The Under-14 tennis team from Tanzania will be fronted by Kanuti Alagwa from the AGC, Damas Kanabo from the AICC and Suraji Abdalah from the White Angels School in the Coast region.

Apparently, the 14 years' old tennis player category will be able to feature three girls' team from Tanzania and the trio consists of the famous Ester Nankulange; Shana Martin and Faith Nnko, with all the three players coming from the AGC. All the chosen nine players have been listed in the National Tennis Sporting Ranking.