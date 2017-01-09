Uganda: The Best Part to Grow Garlic in Uganda

Photo: Daily Monitor

Farmers weed their garlic gardens in the buffer zone of Mt Rwenzori National Park at Kinyampanika village, Kabarole District (file photo).

analysis

Which part of Uganda can garlic grow best? Can it be grown in Mpigi? How much are the starting seeds for a small plot?

Dear Alex Kayanja,

Garlic can be grown in all areas that that have fertile soils and receive good amounts of rainfall such as in the Lake Victoria Crescent, where Mpigi District falls.

The other districts in the Crescent include Mukono and Buikwe.

The garlic plant tolerates a wide pH range but prefers slightly acidic soils in the range of 6.2-6.8.

You can know your soil pH by taking it to an expert for testing or you can buy a pH testing kit and do it yourself.

You should add organic matter to the soil for garlic to grow well into big bulbs and also regularly water the crop since it requires a lot of water.

In a half an acre, you can plant up to 20,000 plants. However, it is very important to plant healthy cloves if you are to get a good crop.

I, however, advise that you start small with good seed and then increase the acreage as you learn the agronomic practices of this crop.

I am interested in growing the best quality cassava for sale and value addition. I have never engaged in farming before. Where do I start?

Dear Lillian Driwaru, before you think of starting growing cassava for sale, you must have land in the first place.

In this case, since you want to start commercial cassava growing, the land should be big enough for the project to be economically viable. After that, you should think of where to get cassava cuttings, which are disease-free of Cassava Mosaic and Cassava Brown Streak.

I advise that you contact an agricultural extension worker in your area to help you locate where you can get disease-free cassava varieties that can suit the weather conditions in your area.

However, a closer look and examination of both the cassava leaves and the tubers can help you know whether it is diseased or not.

If they are not diseased then you can use those cuttings for planting. Besides this, you should know that cassava can grow in soils that are relatively fertile to those that are fertile.

Answers on garlic and cassava were provided by James Rwebikire, agriculture extension worker, Kayunga District. Interview by Fred Muzaale

Note this

When planting garlic choose a site that gets plenty of sun and where the soil is not too damp.

The cloves should be planted individually upright and about an inch (25 mm) under the surface.

Plant the cloves about four inches (100 mm) apart. Rows should be about 18 inches (450 mm) apart. Garlic can be planted in the dry and wet seasons. In warmer climates, it is best to plant Garlic in early dry season but seed Garlic must be chilled first to break it out of its dormant state.

Seeds of Gold