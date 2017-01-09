Namibia: Okavango River Rises, Good Rains Across the North

THE water levels of the Okavango River in the Kavango East region are rising.

According to the Hydrological Services of Namibia's flood bulletin from the ministry of agriculture, water and forestry released last Wednesday, close to 4,99 millimetres (mm) was measured on Wednesday, 0,7 mm more than the 4,29 mm measured on 4 January.

The head of Hydrological Services of Namibia, Panduleni Mufeti, told Nampa on Thursday that the Okavango River level is increasing as a result of good rains in the catchment area and upstream Angola.

She said the rising level is above normal, but not threatening.

"This rising level is normal, and not severe to cause any floods. It normally becomes critical when it reaches the 8mm mark," Mufeti noted. The flood bulletin states that the Orange River levels are very low, although with a slight 0,38 mm increase recorded at the Blouputs station in the //Karas region.

The statement further quotes Lise Hanssen of the Mukolo Camp, situated eight kilometres south of Kongola in the Zambezi region, as saying that the camp had recorded 320 mm since the beginning of last week.

This probably will result in an increase of water in the Kwando River.

The Southern African Development Community Hydrological Cycle Observing System and Data Collection Platforms also indicate good rains over the north-east, north-central and eastern parts of Namibia today and tomorrow.

According to the Namibia Meteorological Services' website, Nkurenkuru recorded 117 mm, followed by Katima Mulilo (55,7 m), Rundu (3,8 mm), and Rundu Airport (33,4 mm) from Sunday to Wednesday last week. - Nampa