Kenya: Vetting of IEBC Nominees to Start Tuesday

The vetting of the candidates nominated for appointment to the Independent and electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) starts Tuesday, amidst mixed reactions about their suitability.

Mr Wafula Chebukati, who is seeking to succeed Issack Hassan as the chairman, will be the first to face the National Assembly's Justice and legal affairs committee chaired by Mr Samuel Chepkonga to defend his suitability for the position.

President Uhuru Kenyatta received a list of two nominee for the chairperson and nine for commissioners and was expected to pick the chairperson and six commissioners within seven days.

Questions have been raised about his appropriateness for the position following concerns that other candidates, performed better than him during interviews conducted by the IEBC selection panel.

President Kenyatta settled on Mr Chebukati leaving out Mr Tukero ole Kina, who was widely viewed as the most appropriate nominee, given that the current IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba comes from the same region with Mr Chebukati.

But the committee chaired by Bernadette Musundi has since defended themselves against accusations that they were not fair saying the panel did not receive any memoranda about the Mr Chebukati.

Three other candidates-- Ms Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina, Mr Boya Molu and Dr Roselyne Kwamboka Akombe--are also slotted for the vetting exercise that will take place at County Hall, Nairobi as from 10 am.

The remaining three, Dr Paul Kibiwot Kurgat, Ms Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya and Prof Abdi Guliye will face the MPs on Wednesday.

Besides original academic certificates, the committee will seek to establish if the nominees conform to Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.