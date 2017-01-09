7 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Unqualified Kijichi TASAF Beneficiaries to Pay Back Funds

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maureen Odunga

The Minister of State in the President's Office-Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ms Angellah Kairuki, has assured residents of Kijichi that all unqualified cash grants beneficiaries of the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) will pay up to the last cent received.

Ms Kairuki made the remarks at Mission Grounds in Kijichi, Mbagala recently while she campaigned for Ms Tausi Milanzi, who was contesting for the ward councillorship position in the 2017 by election scheduled for January 22.

"We possess details of those who are registered in the program but are unfit, while there are others, who do not have access to even a single meal," said Ms Kairuki. She pledged to continue with new registrations after completion of the January 22 by-election this year.

"I intend to see that this program of cash transfers is benefiting the right people in Mbagala Constituency and Temeke District as a whole," she noted.

The Minister also assured the Kijichi residents of the establishment of a market center in the area to provide small traders with a convenient environment to facilitate their businesses.

She called on the resident's concerted support to the fifth government; and also urged them to ignore those criticizing the government and posing unnecessary allegations to the government without relevant proof.

Tanzania

Alarm As 21 Million Livestock Face Starvation

As the drought scare continues in several parts of the country, the meteorological agency has revealed areas that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.