Tanzania: Unqualified Kijichi TASAF Beneficiaries to Pay Back Funds

The Minister of State in the President's Office-Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ms Angellah Kairuki, has assured residents of Kijichi that all unqualified cash grants beneficiaries of the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) will pay up to the last cent received.

Ms Kairuki made the remarks at Mission Grounds in Kijichi, Mbagala recently while she campaigned for Ms Tausi Milanzi, who was contesting for the ward councillorship position in the 2017 by election scheduled for January 22.

"We possess details of those who are registered in the program but are unfit, while there are others, who do not have access to even a single meal," said Ms Kairuki. She pledged to continue with new registrations after completion of the January 22 by-election this year.

"I intend to see that this program of cash transfers is benefiting the right people in Mbagala Constituency and Temeke District as a whole," she noted.

The Minister also assured the Kijichi residents of the establishment of a market center in the area to provide small traders with a convenient environment to facilitate their businesses.

She called on the resident's concerted support to the fifth government; and also urged them to ignore those criticizing the government and posing unnecessary allegations to the government without relevant proof.