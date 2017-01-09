Kenya: Governor Ndathi Denies Misusing Money

Residents in Kirinyaga protested demanding Governor Joseph Ndathi account for the Sh3.4 billion budget, as the county boss moved to dispel claims of misuse.

They were reacting to a report by Auditor General Edward Ouko that intimated the county did not satisfactorily explain how money in the 2014/2015 financial year was spent.

"The Auditor General Edward Ouko had in his report indicated that the County can't account for 2014/2015 financial year budget.

"Therefore, we also want to know where money was taken," Mr Mithamo said.

They obstructed motorists causing a snarl-up on Sagana-Karatina highway in Sagana town, Sunday.

Mr Mithamo said the demonstrations will continue until a response is given.

"Roads are in a pathetic conditions while hospitals lacked essential facilities yet the Treasury releases money every financial year for development and other purposes.

"Now that the Auditor's report has exposed the county, we want those who have misused our money to repay," he added.

They called on the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission to investigate the matter.

However, Governor Ndathi dismissed the claims; he said Mr Mithamo is inciting the residents yet he has no proof.

"If Mr Mithamo has any evidence that my government or myself have misappropriated any money, then he should record a statement with the police," he said.

Mr Ndathi also discredited the Auditor saying he is embroiled in a Sh100 million procurement scandal.