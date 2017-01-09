A local magistrate has convicted and sentenced to prison the MDC-T deputy mayor for Kwekwe, Aaron Panganai Sithole, and three party officials for public violence.

Magistrate Ngoni Nduna sentenced Sithole, councilor for ward 3, Weston Masiya, and one youth leader, Tendai Virimayi, to two years imprisonment each.

Sithole was arrested in July last year together with several local MDC-T officials who included Blessing Chebundo the former Kwekwe MP, former gold mining town's Mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa and three others who were acquitted in November last year.

According to the state, the MDC-T cadres incited public violence in central Kwekwe in July last year during a demonstration which was attended by more than 300 people.

The state further alleged that during the protest which was one of many demonstrations staged by disgruntled Zimbabweans countrywide last year, the accused persons threw stones at the police who were firing tear gas at them.

The convicted MDC-T officials attorneys Chitere, Chidavanyika and Partners, said they were going to appeal against the conviction and the sentence.

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu could not immediately comment as he said he was "a bit busy at the moment".

Last year, three other MDC-T founding members were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment after they were convicted of murdering a police officer in Glenview in 2013.

The party has also vowed to appeal against both the conviction and sentence which they dismissed as political.