Kenya: Fred Matiang'i Defends 2016 KCSE Exam Results

By Brian Moseti

The government has defended the credibility of 2016 Form Four exam results.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on Monday dismissed critics, including opposition leader Raila Odinga and Kenya National Union of Teachers, who have claimed the tests were not marked and graded properly.

Dr Matiang'i thanked the more than 16,000 teachers who marked the examinations, saying they did a "wonderful job".

Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion has questioned the criteria used to mark the tests, adding that the results do not reflect candidates' potential.

FORENSIC AUDIT

The union has called for forensic audit of the outcome that saw only 141 candidates manage straight As and only 88,900 out of 500,000 get C+ and above.

The mass failure has sent shockwaves across the country, with some parents going to court to demand remarking of the tests.

The Education ministry has advised candidates who scored below C+ to join technical and vocational training colleges.

On Monday, Dr Matiang'i said the government had set aside Sh900 million to provide loans to students who want to join technical and vocational colleges.

PRACTICAL SKILLS

The kitty, he said, would encourage more Kenyans to acquire practical skills that would help in the realisation of Vision 2030.

The kitty will also cater for some of the more than 400,000 2016 candidates who did not qualify to join university, he said.

"To achieve vision 2030, we need a large population of people with technical skills. We must desist from all going for white collar jobs," he said.

1,700 STUDENTS

The CS was speaking while launching Equity Bank's Wings to Fly programme, which supports bright and needy students, at Kasarani in Nairobi.

Dr James Mwangi, the bank's CEO, said the programme would support all the 141 candidates who scored A plain in 2016 KCSE exams.

"We are moving away from creating a class of disadvantaged students," he said.

This year, a total of 1,700 students will benefit from the programme that has previously been supporting up to 3,000 students.

