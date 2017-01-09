9 January 2017

Nigeria: Yemi Alade Releases 'Sugar N Spice' Video

By Idoko Salihu

Effyzzie Music Group songstress, Yemi Alade, has opened her account for 2017 with the official music video to one of her single's entitled "Sugar n Spice".

The song is the 17th track off her sophomore album "Mama Africa: The Diary of an African Woman".

The award-winning singer or "Mama Africa" as she is now fondly referred to, had an amazing year in 2016, evident in awards won, events attended, releases, just to mention a few.

In a statement on Monday, "The GospelOnDeBeatz produced mid-tempo reggae and R&B fusion, follows-up Alade's high-octane Selebobo produced "Tumbum" which has amassed over 3 million views on YouTube in less than 2 months. The award-winning performer will release more visuals from "Mama Africa" album, in 2017 and the sugary romantic cut housed on the deluxe edition of the LP leads the pack".

The Ovié Étseyatsé directed flick reaffirms the fact that Yemi Alade is arguably Africa's most versatile and talented act, the statement added.

"Watch the Ovié Étseyatsé directed music video; as Mama Africa showcases a different side of her artistry, reaffirming the fact that she is arguably Africa's most versatile and talented act".

