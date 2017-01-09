Kenya: Artistes Eulogise Thespian Humphrey Omwaka as Great Poet and Drama Teacher

Thespians across the country are mourning the death of one of their own, Humphrey Omwaka, who died on Friday evening in a Nakuru hospital.

Mr Omwaka was also an accomplished Kiswahili teacher, poet and playwright.

His death was received with shock by family, friends and colleagues who continue to express their grief on various online platforms.

Family and friends have been gathering at his home in Barnabas estate while others are meeting at Kokeb Restaurant in Nakuru for burial arrangements.

Mr Omwaka, a regional theatre co-ordinator since early 1990s, is also a renowned author of Swahili books among them Kiwavi and Safari.

Speaking when they gathered at Kokeb Restaurant, thespians recalled some of the major roles Mr Omwaka played in the national drama festivals and at the Nakuru Players Theatre.

Among some of the plays in which he featured were Redemption and Kinjeketile.

SOFT-SPOKEN AND FRIENDLY

Those present described him as a soft-spoken, friendly, a disciplinarian and a role model to his students and colleagues.

"[When introducing himself], he always referred to himself as Ndugu Humphrey Omwaka, to mean a brother," said Ms Judy Barasa.

"History is so fresh for us to share - a soft-spoken, humble man, so friendly and a creative guru in Kiswahili verses. For [sure] the Kenya drama and music fraternity has been [hit by] a loss of an irreplaceable talent," said the Nakuru region music, cultural Festival, drama and elocution chairman, Paul Kisali.

Mr Omwaka was a high school teacher at Moi Forces Academy Lanet and one of the longest serving chairman of the Rift Valley drama association.

Prior to his death, Omwaka was honoured during the 2016 national drama festivals held in Meru.

"The national drama festivals gave Mr Omwaka a chance to adjudicate the 2016 festivals as a way of honouring his dedication to the platform," said Mr Wycliffe Wafula, a thespian and a friend of the departed artiste.

He will be laid to rest at Shiatsala in Mumias in a ceremony that will be attended by artistes from across the country.