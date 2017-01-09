Photo: Premium Times

Big Boy Pretty Mike yet again steps out with 2 ladies on dog chains.

A popular Lagos club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, A.K.A Pretty Mike, has caused a stir online after he attended a wedding with two ladies whom he chained to the neck.

While this is not the first time the 30-year-old entrepreneur who is the co-owner of Club Uno, formerly Q Club on Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, will step out in this weird manner, this time his actions appeared to have caught the attention of concerned Nigerians.

More intriguing is the fact that some policemen present at the venue of the wedding when Mike boldly walked into the premises with his "girls" simply starred at him in astonishment.

Pretty Mike made headlines the first time in December 2016, after he stepped out with his girls on a dog leash for the first time. Nigerians took to Instagram to debate the rationale behind such condescending action and hurled insults at him.

Opinions were divided at the time. But it appears that none of the attacks got to him as he has returned to doing what he knows how to do best.

Clearly unperturbed by the online bashes, Pretty Mike, who was one time rumoured to be Bobrisky's infamous lover, a claim he has since denied, went on to upload a video of himself in "action".

Responding to critics on Instagram, he wrote, "No matter how polished your shoes are or how well ironed your clothes are, people will always judge you. For when your clothes are torn, they will laugh in disgust, but when you appear better and more good looking, their eyes stare with accusations wondering what unholy gains u have made to afford the happy life you live.

"Well, hating is free, that's why small minded people do it so well... This is 2016, and if the opinion of "JUST ORDINARY DUST" still bothers you, then u are the one with the problem my dear. Remember, they don't want to see us win (major)."

Many Nigerians have condemned the action, saying it is demeaning to women and girls. Another school of thought added that if the "action" in itself is truly demeaning, female music stars should also be condemned for doing the same thing in their music videos.

Meanwhile popular Nigerian gay activist, Bisi Alimi, has fired back at those criticising the socialite and club owner.

According to him, it is just BDSM- a variety of often erotic practices or roleplaying involving bondage, discipline, dominance and submission, sadomasochism and a sexual preference.