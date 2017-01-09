Nigeria: Buhari Urged to Partner Religious Leaders Against Corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to work closely with religious leaders to boost the success of his anti-corruption efforts.

The Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) Interfaith Patriots for Peace Initiative (IPPI) Dr. Haroun O. Ajah gave the advice yesterday in a statement. While calling for support for the government's anti-corruption war under President Muhammadu Buhari, he said corruption had been a great enemy in the nation's development, unity and progress since independence from the British in 1960.

"This endemic enemy called corruption has caused us the failure of the first republic that invited the military dictatorship. It also caused the failure of the second, third and subsequent republics with its abrasive military leaderships," Ajah said. "We as group of like minds saw the fight against corruption by the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari as a matter that cannot be left for the government alone. We want a great Nigeria with rapid development and devoid of corruption."

He said that there was need to take the fight against corruption to the grassroots and ensure that people at the grassroots start seeing reason to respect the government and have regards for people for their honesty, decency, credibility and dignity.

"Faith-based organizations shall develop blue print for better interfaith responses to corruption and fight against immoral values and social vices in line with the federal government national re-orientation campaign "Change Begins With Me" of the present administration," Ajah said.