9 January 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Five Policemen Killed in Attack in North Sinai - Agency

Cairo — Five Egyptian policemen were killed and 10 were injured in an attack that targeted a security checkpoint in North Sinai on Monday morning.

Reuters reported that three civilians were among the injured.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack that took place in al-Arish city.

Following the ouster of former president Mohamed Mursi in 2013, the Sinai Peninsula has become a restive area with a number of attacks targeting security personnel, police officer, as well as high-ranking judges.

Egypt

