Mauritius to Seek Chinese Expertise to Set Up a National Cultural Troupe, Says PM

Mauritius is seeking expertise from China regarding the setting up of a National Cultural Troupe so as to reinforce both artistic and cultural links between Mauritius and China. A request to this effect has already been forwarded to the Chinese Government through the Chinese Embassy in Mauritius.

This was announced by the Prime Minister, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, at the inauguration of the DU Benji's Harmonious World Painting and Calligraphy Exhibition organised on 6 January 2017 at the Chinese Cultural Centre in Bell Village in the context of the celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Mauritius diplomatic relations.

Sir Anerood Jugnauth recalled the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mauritius and China which dates as far back in 1972 and the signing of an agreement for cultural cooperation in 1980. He added that since the mid-18th century the China-Mauritius relationship has been nurtured ever since the Chinese immigrants first landed in Mauritius. He further highlighted that cooperation between the two countries has been constantly strengthened while stressing on the very close and more than privileged cultural and economic ties that Mauritius shares with China.

On this score, he expressed interest for a reinforced cooperation with China as well as the need for resource persons from China to conduct workshops in specific areas and to train cultural officers in fields such as dramatic arts, music, dance, martial arts, Chinese cuisine and other performing arts.

Another avenue of possible collaboration raised by the Prime Minister pertains to the common vision shared by both Mauritius and China regarding the film industry whereby he enumerated the various measures and incentives enunciated in the last budget to give a boost to the industry and encourage big budget movies to be shot in Mauritius.

To this effect, the Prime Minister announced that Mauritius will soon be endowed with its first full-fledged film studio which will be located in the south of the island and will include post production facilities, as well as a film academy.

For his part, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Mauritius, Mr Li Li, spoke of the friendly and longstanding relationship between China and Mauritius which he said should be further nurtured. The existing cultural bond of kinship between the two countries can serve as an example to the world, he added. According to him, year 2017 will be a flourishing one as both China and Mauritius which will embark on new avenues of cooperation so as to consolidate the Sino-Mauritian relationship.

The world renowned Chinese painter and calligrapher, Mr DU Benji, who was also present, handed over to Sir Anerood Jugnauth a painting depicting Mauritius in calligraphy used by the Mauritian delegation at the 2008 Olympic Games held in Beijing.

Mauritius-China Bilateral and Cultural Relationship

Mauritius and China established bilateral ties in 1972 and in 1980 both countries signed an agreement for cultural cooperation. Since then several visits of cultural and artistic performance troupes have taken place between the two countries.

The DU Benji's Harmonious World Painting and Calligraphy Exhibition which portrays the journey of contemporary Chinese culture through the masterpieces of DU Benji held at the Chinese Cultural Centre bears testimony to the cordial cultural relationship between China and Mauritius.

The exhibition has been displayed in major cities across the world, ranging from Los Angeles to London.